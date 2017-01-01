What were the apparitions seen in Fatima?
In the years 1916 and 1917, through the tutelage of an angel and the Blessed Mother, two young children were led to holiness in just a few short years. That tutoring began in the spring of 1916 with three visitations of the Guardian Angel of Portugal, apparitions which served as preparation for the visits the following year of the Mother of God.Read More
Who were the children that witnessed these events?
In the year 1917, in a mountainous region at the center of Portugal, the Mother of God appeared six times to three young children. Elsewhere on the continent the “Great War” raged, that would cost Europe an entire generation, over 37 million lives. Besides sending her own sons to die (in France and North Africa) Portugal was in political chaos at home.Read More